Walking on Sunshine 2019

When and where is Walking on Sunshine?

Walking on Sunshine is on Sunday, September 22nd at Veterans Memorial Park, 3100 Atlantic Avenue in Penfield. Registration opens at 9:30am, the opening ceremony is 10:15am and the Walk begins at 10:30am.

Where do I park?

There is plenty of parking at Veterans Memorial Park, and there are ample handicap accessible spaces at the Jackson Road entrance to the Park. Look for signs and Walking on Sunshine volunteers to direct you.

How long is the walk route?

You can choose the shorter Family Fun Route or the longer Wellness Walk, which is a little over 1 mile.

What else is happening at the Walk?

There will be plenty to do before and after the Walk. Family-friendly activities include face painting, arts and crafts, healthy snacks, live music, sports team mascots, photo opportunities and a finish line celebratory lunch. We will also be offering tons of fun raffle prizes (look for the raffle tent signs!). Tickets can be purchased the day of the Walk with cash, check or credit/debit card. Winners will be drawn when the Walk starts, so make sure you buy your tickets before you start walking! Prizes can be claimed before you leave.

Can I bring my pet?

In order to ensure a safe and welcoming atmosphere for all, we ask that only service animals attend the event.

What if it’s raining the day of the Walk?

We will walk rain or shine, so plan accordingly and check the weather forecast the morning of the event.

What if I have a question or need help while at the Walk?

We have an awesome team of Walk volunteers who are there to help! Look for their colorful t-shirts with “Sunshine Crew” on the back.

Why form a Walk team?

Walking with friends and family makes the event even more fun! Your team can be made up of family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or anyone who wants to support a great cause. By forming a team, you are creating awareness for Mary Cariola Children’s Center and supporting over 450 children and youth with complex disabilities.

What if someone does not want to donate online?

Offline donations can be made by check and payable to Mary Cariola Children’s Center (with Walking on Sunshine in the memo line). They can be mailed to Mary Cariola Children’s Center, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14620 or dropped off at the registration area the day of the Walk.

Where do I bring donations on Walk day?

Bring all of your donations to the registration area, and we’ll take it from there!

How do I get my t-shirt?

Everyone who raises $25.00 or more will receive a 2019 Walking on Sunshine t-shirt. You can pick your shirt up at the registration area the morning of the Walk. We will also be offering pre-event t-shirt pick up times at several locations (more information to come).

I’m having trouble registering or have a question about the event…who can I contact?

For questions about online registration, contact: NPOsupport@gofundme.com

For questions about the event, contact: Christina Perrotta, Special Events Coordinator cperrotta@marycariola.org